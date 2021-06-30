https://trendingpolitics.com/oh-no-gavin-newsom-has-sneaky-new-plan-to-rig-the-recall-election-in-his-favor/

The Democrat playbook boils down to a very simple phrase: “If you can’t win…cheat!”

And “cheat” is exactly what Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to do in his upcoming recall election. In fact, California Democrats just quietly passed a new bill that totally rigs the election in Newsoms favor.

As the Daily Wire reports, Democrat legislators in California passed bill SB 152, which will allow them to move up the recall election by at least 30 days. This gives Newsom’s opponents less time to campaign and it also gives the people of California less time to learn about the candidates who are running against him.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley blistered the decision with the following statement, “The conclusion is inescapable that Gavin Newsom is cheating in the recall and this Legislature is his willing accomplice.”

GOP Assemblyman Vince Fong echoed this sentiment, saying, “It is an attempt to put a thumb on the scale, to try to obtain a partisan outcome for one side.”

The Associated Press added the following:

“The Democrats’ move would permit the recall election to take “at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law. Democrats hope to take advantage of what they view as favorable conditions for Newsom as the state moves on from the worst days of the pandemic and related restrictions.”

Kevin Kiley responded perfectly to the news:

It’s official. Gavin Newsom has changed the timing of his own Recall in an attempt to suppress votes against him. All decent Californians must unite to remove the most corrupt governor in our history. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 29, 2021

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates on the recall election that is shaping up to be another giant sham…

