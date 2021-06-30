https://thenewamerican.com/conservative-media-needs-to-stop-pretending-biden-is-legitimate/

The RINOs in D.C. have Grant Stinchfield ready to snap. The NSA is spying on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ in hopes of canceling it. Things are only going to get worse unless the conservative media reports the truth about the stolen election. Stop hiding from it please!

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

