The divided Minnesota legislature appears to have ended the one-man rule of Governor Tim “tear down this” Walz overnight. It is perfectly fitting that Walz (I believe falsely) presents himself setting aside his crown as a matter of his royal grace (press release at 11:40 p.m. last night):

After reaching a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to protect monthly emergency food payments for Minnesotans, Governor Tim Walz today announced a plan to end the COVID-19 peacetime emergency on July 1 while ensuring an orderly transition. Following the Governor’s agreement with the federal government, Minnesota House Democrats introduced an amendment that allows for an orderly transition of the state’s current COVID-19 emergency response…The Walz-Flanagan Administration’s agreement with the USDA ensures that the state will continue receiving emergency food assistance funds, benefitting grocers, farmers, and truckers who work in the food industry. Without this agreement, the Senate Republicans’ plan would have been devastating for individuals, families, and entire communities who need and deserve healthy food. The House Democrats’ amendment enables the Governor’s agreement, while also allowing the Governor to continue to vaccinate Minnesotans and ensure that Minnesotans receive timely access to unemployment benefits.

(Republican) Senate Majority Leader Senator Paul Gazelka commented:

Ending emergency powers is a legislative prerogative. The Governor has held onto these powers far too long and used them far too broadly. We’ve been clear that we were going to end these powers, so I’m not surprised Walz tried to outmaneuver us – but he does not get to say he let them go. The emergency is over because the Senate and the House said so.

(Republican) House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt commented:

The peacetime emergency has finally come to an end, and the legislature has once again taken back its place as a co-equal branch of government. This move is long overdue and we should now turn our attention to a permanent rewrite of the Chapter 12 statute to make sure that no governor can ever again abuse emergency authority like Gov. Walz has for the past year. House Republicans are thrilled that the peacetime emergency has come to an end, but it’s clear that emergency powers are in desperate need of reform to strike a proper balance between the executive and legislative branch.

The Star Tribune wraps the apparent legislative termination of Walz’s one-man rule in the fog that has characterized its unrelenting cheerleading for Walz. This morning the Star Tribune reports “Gov. Tim Walz proposes end to COVID-19 emergency powers Thursday.”

Over the past few weeks I have submitted questions to the Minnesota Department of Health seeking to clarify the factual basis of Walz’s one-man rule under the terms of his most recent executive order extending the “emergency” (i.e., Executive Order 21-24). I have yet to receive a response to these questions.

Under the terms of my settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Health, the obligation to respond to my questions continues until Walz’s original executive order declaring the emergency (i.e., Executive Order 20-01) “is lifted or otherwise terminated.” I asked the department this morning whether they will respond to my pending questions. I hope to wrap this series up with a finale now that the end has arrived.

