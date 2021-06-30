https://hannity.com/media-room/cosby-freed-comic-to-be-released-from-prison-after-pa-supreme-court-overturns-sex-conviction/

COSBY SENTENCED: ‘America’s Dad’ Sentenced to ‘3 to 10 YEARS’ in State Prison

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.18

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison Tuesday after being found guilty of three counts of “felony aggravated indecent assault” in April.

According to Fox News, “The sentence is significantly lighter than the possible maximum sentence for his crimes, each of which carry up to 10 years in prison, meaning he could have served a 30 year maximum sentence. However, District Attorney Kevin Steel asked O’Neill Monday to sentence Cosby, 81, to five to 10 years in state prison. However, Cosby’s defense team argued that even that would cause ‘excessive hardship’ to the elderly star.”

“What does an 81-year-old man do in prison?” attorney Joseph Green asked the court. “How does he fight off the people who are trying to extort him, or walk to the mess hall?”

Read the full report at Fox News.