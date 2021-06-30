https://hannity.com/media-room/cosby-freed-comic-to-be-released-from-prison-after-pa-supreme-court-overturns-sex-conviction/
COSBY SENTENCED: ‘America’s Dad’ Sentenced to ‘3 to 10 YEARS’ in State Prison
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.18
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison Tuesday after being found guilty of three counts of “felony aggravated indecent assault” in April.
According to Fox News, “The sentence is significantly lighter than the possible maximum sentence for his crimes, each of which carry up to 10 years in prison, meaning he could have served a 30 year maximum sentence. However, District Attorney Kevin Steel asked O’Neill Monday to sentence Cosby, 81, to five to 10 years in state prison. However, Cosby’s defense team argued that even that would cause ‘excessive hardship’ to the elderly star.”
“What does an 81-year-old man do in prison?” attorney Joseph Green asked the court. “How does he fight off the people who are trying to extort him, or walk to the mess hall?”
GUILTY: Bill Cosby to Face 30 YEARS in Prison Over Sexual Assault
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.26.18
Iconic television star and famed comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault Thursday; shocking the courtroom after just 14 hours of juror deliberation.
Cosby was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault, charges which could bring a combined prison sentence of 30 years and $75,000 in penalties.
“Cosby’s new legal team, which was headed by famed Michael Jackson attorney Tom Mesereau, failed to prove Constand was ‘greedy’ and wanted to extort money out of Cosby. Cosby’s chief accuser explained in court that she was simply at the trial ‘for justice,’” writes Fox News.
45-year old Andrea Constand told the court that Cosby gave her three blue pills he referred to as “your friends” while the two were in private.
She believed the pills to be “herbal supplements” to help relieve aches and pains, but says she woke up hours later with the iconic comedian “violating her.”