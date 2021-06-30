https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-bill-cosby-set-to-be-free-as-court-overturns-conviction?utm_campaign=64469
Bill Cosby’s conviction will be vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and he will walk out of prison as a free man.
The 83-year-old comedian has been serving time in a state prison, SCI Phoenix, which is located near Philadelphia. He’s been behind bars since 2018, when he was convicted of three aggravated indecent assault counts.
At the time, he was determined to be a “sexually violent predator” who posed an “imminent safety risk to women.”
The Court was petitioned by Cosby’s attorneys in December, when they said that his life was unjustly put on trial. The Court reviewed two elements of the case that Cosby’s attorney’s presented, according to local news.
These two elements under Supreme Court review were that the judge had decided to allow the prosecution to bring an additional five accusers to the stand, and that Cosby allegedly had a previous agreement with a prosecutor which stated he would not be charged.
Cosby was denied parole earlier this year after he refused to take part in a treatment program for sex offenders.
At the time, the Pennsylvania State Parole Board declined the request for parole because they wanted him to enter a “treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention,” and he refused. There was also, according to the board, a “failure to develop a parole release plan.” The Department of Corrections had issued a “negative recommendation.”
Cosby served three years of his ten year sentence before he heard word that he would be released from the maximum security prison.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.