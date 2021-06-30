https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/30/florida-condo-collapse-scores-still-missing-on-day-7-of-rescue.html

The death toll in the collapse of a Florida condominium building rose to 16, with 147 people still unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock to reach every single person who we have been told may be missing,” Levine Cava told reporters.

The likelihood of finding more people alive in the wreckage continued to diminish as first responders’ painstaking search-and-rescue efforts enter day 7. No survivors have been pulled from the site since a few hours after nearly half of Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old, 136-unit condo building, caved in last Thursday.

“Please join me in continuing to pray for those who’ve lost their lives in this unthinkable tragedy, and all of their families who are grieving,” Levine Cava said at the press conference.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie outlined contingency plans for severe weather, such as tropical cyclones, that could further delay search-and-rescue operations at the site.

The division has asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to pursue the search through the rubble, which would allow other teams that have been working at the site to rotate out, according to Guthrie. He added that the division is developing a system that would provide facility relocation assistance, communications and “backup plans” for responding to both the building collapse and a tropical storm.

“The state emergency response team is extremely experienced in managing multiple disasters at one time,” Guthrie told reporters.