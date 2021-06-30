http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pBLDLYxsvms/former-defense-secretary-donald-rumsfeld-has-died-at-the-age-of-88-497239

Donald Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense under both Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, has died. He was 88.

Rumsfeld, both the youngest and second-oldest person to have served as secretary of Defense, died surrounded by family in Taos, N.M., his family said in a statement.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the family said in the statement.