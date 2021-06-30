http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/shvKXCWuo1w/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) stated that with the Biden administration “We finally have an administration…willing to look at this challenge that we have faced for decades” on the border, and that Republican members of Congress visiting the border with former President Donald Trump and others are “fueling hate against migrants.”

Escobar said, “You know, what’s happening with Donald Trump and Greg Abbott and in fact many of my Republican colleagues who have abandoned their job today for this political stunt in south Texas, they want Americans to forget about the failures of the Trump administration. We finally have an administration, the Biden administration, willing to look at this challenge that we have faced for decades. They’re looking at it holistically. It starts with addressing root causes. We’ve also got to open up legal pathways. When we shut down legal pathways, we shouldn’t be shocked that people seek undocumented, irregular pathways. We’ve got to address the way that we greet people at our nation’s front door.”

She later stated of Republican members of Congress who are part of the border visit, “I’m really concerned about the way that they’re fueling xenophobia. We, in El Paso, Texas know what happens when you have absolutely irresponsible, dangerous people with a bullhorn and a bully pulpit who are fueling hate against migrants. That’s what they are doing today. They have Chad Wolf with them. They have Stephen Miller with them. They have people who should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity that, ultimately, the rhetoric that they used fueled a terrorist attack against my community. I am very concerned about their behavior and their dangerous rhetoric.”

