https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/lori-lightfoot-sued-for-allegedly-refusing-interview-with-white-reporter/

Before you read this, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting sued for allegedly refusing to grant a white reporter a one-on-one interview.

Lightfoot announced she would grant one-on-one interviews “only to black or brown journalists.” Since then she reportedly hasn’t given an interview to a single white reporter.

The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Democrat mayor on behalf of Thomas Catenacci, a white reporter.

“Preventing journalists from doing our jobs in such a blatantly discriminatory way is wrong and does a disservice to our readers who come from all backgrounds. Every journalist and every person who consumes the news should be concerned by Mayor Lightfoot’s actions,” Catenacci said.

“This affects everyone,” he added. “I look forward to holding the mayor accountable.”

Catenacci sought to interview Lightfoot about COVID-19 and the Democrat-controlled city’s efforts to vaccinate citizens. However, despite requesting interviews by email on May 20, with several follow-up emails, the white reporter hasn’t received a response to date.

The lawsuit alleges Lightfoot violates DCNF and Catenacci’s First Amendment rights and the journalist’s rights to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Lightfoot denied Catenacci’s request by “failing to respond in a timely manner,” the lawsuit said, noting that “on information and belief,” Lightfoot is aware that Catenacci is “not a journalist of color.”

DCNF editor-in-chief Ethan Barton called it “absurd” Lightfoot would discriminate on the basis of race and accused her of “clearly blocking press freedom through racial discrimination.”

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton added: “Mayor Lightfoot’s admitted policy of race-based discrimination is flagrantly illegal and immoral. Simply put, we’re asking the court to find Mayor Lightfoot’s racist abuse unlawful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

