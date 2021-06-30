https://christianaction.org/top-stories-of-the-day/congressmen-send-letter-of-rebuke-to-irs-for-denying-christian-group-tax-exempt-status/

Some fifteen members of Congress have sent a letter to the commissioner of the IRS to review a Christian group’s application for tax-exempt status which was denied because, in the words of an IRS official, the group embraced Biblical principles which “are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates.”

In an open letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy and 14 other Republicans said the decision is “blatantly biased, discriminatory, and flawed.” They asked that the IRS chief review the case personally.

IRS Director of Exempt Organizations Stephen Martin said in a May letter to Christians Engage, that the group could not get tax-exempt status because it “engaged in prohibited political campaign intervention.”

“While you educate voters on what the bible says about issues, your educational activities are not neutral,” Martin proclaimed. “The topics typically are affiliated with distinct candidates and specific political party platforms.”

The IRS director cited the group’s work in teaching followers about “the sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, laws vs. lawlessness, freedom of speech, religious liberty, government and business ethics, human trafficking, fiscal responsibility in government budgeting, defense, borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations.”

Those now appear to be exclusively “Republican” issues, according to the IRS.

The signatories concluded: “We urge you to immediately review Christians Engaged’s application for 501(c)(3) status personally, and terminate the IRS staff involved in the flawed and politically motivated reasoning behind the determination.”

