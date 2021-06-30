https://bongino.com/democrats-planning-to-change-laws-to-target-single-family-homes-in-the-suburbs/

Joe Biden is planning to target suburban neighborhoods for destruction via a measure called the “HOMES Act” that Democrats plan to advance via reconciliation. That would mean that the measure, which would only require 50 votes to pass, would allow the Federal Government to take control of local zoning laws. From there, it would get ugly.

As Breitbart reports:

According to the measure within the transportation package, any local government that does not comply with the federal zoning guidelines, meaning “ordinances that ban apartment buildings from certain residential areas or set a minimum lot size for a single family home,” the Department of House and Urban Development (HUD) will cut off funding to that city – funding any city needs to maintain their current low-income housing. Additional consequences for cities keeping their local zoning laws in place would be to punish states by prohibiting them from “receiving taxpayer funded transportation grants of any kind if they refuse to allow high-rise apartments throughout their high density zoning in their suburbs.” States rely on federal transportation money to fix local streets and highways.

This would allow Democrats to force multi-family dwellings and low-income apartments into suburban neighborhoods. Crime would increase. Neighborhood traffic would go up. The value of homes would drop. It would also de-incentivize people to move out of cities in the first place and Democrats undoubtedly hope that making the suburbs more like the cities would cause voters in the suburbs to behave more like city dwellers.

If you live in the suburbs, this is an attack on your way of life and quite frankly, it won’t benefit you in any way, shape, or form. Quite frankly, if you live in the suburbs and are voting for the people that want to do this to you, you are a fool.

John Hawkins is the author of 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know. You can find him on Parler here and on Twitter here.

