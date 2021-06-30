https://bongino.com/democrats-planning-to-spend-870m-for-border-security-in-middle-east-but-nothing-on-u-s-border-wall/

[dropca]T[/dropcap]he Democrat-run House Appropriations Committee has released their Department of Defense funding bill and it has $870 million dollars set aside for “border security” measures in foreign countries like Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, even as the crisis on our Southern Border is getting increasingly out-of-control, the budget for the Department of Homeland Security is setting aside no money to build a wall in our own country.

Not only was the $2.06 billion appropriated for building a wall stripped out, but there is also no more money set aside for our overwhelmed border patrol agents.

According to Breitbart:

Of that funding, $150 million will go to Jordan to help “enhanced border security.” Likewise, the budget allocates $500 million to be used “to provide assistance to the government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.” While the budget funds border security in the Middle East, an accompanying Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget released by House Democrats on Tuesday strips all funding for construction of a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

If you’re wondering why the Democrats would give money to other nations to secure their border while making sure it doesn’t happen here, there’s a simple answer. Democrats don’t want to destroy those countries. On the other hand, the elite of the Democratic Party do want to destroy America. Not burn it to the ground, but fundamentally change it into something else entirely.

Overwhelming the country with illegals that Democrats later hope to convert into their voter base helps them. So does convincing people that the Founding Fathers are bad, censoring alternative opinions, getting rid of the legislative filibuster, stacking the Supreme Court, and taking your guns. They don’t love or appreciate this country and they intend to remake it into a one-party ruled socialist “utopia.” You can look at the violence in Chicago, the taxes in New York, the lawlessness of Portland, open shoplifting and human excrement on the streets of San Francisco to see how that would work out on a national scale.

What is going on is not “politics as usual” and Republicans better figure that out in a hurry.

John Hawkins is the author of 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know. You can find him on Parler here and on Twitter here.

