https://www.oann.com/digital-currency-issuance-will-be-centralized-brazil-cenbank-chief/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=digital-currency-issuance-will-be-centralized-brazil-cenbank-chief



FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

June 30, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Digital currency issuance in the future will be centralized but custody of these assets may not be, Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that a Brazilian digital currency will not be interest-bearing.

In a live webinar “The Digital Currencies of the Central Bank” hosted by law firm Mattos Filho Advogados, Campos Neto said that digital currency is part of a wider movement that is helping to decentralize financial operations around the world.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and José de Castro; Writing by Jamie McGeever)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

