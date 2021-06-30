https://www.oann.com/doublevpn-service-used-by-hackers-seized-and-shut-down/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=doublevpn-service-used-by-hackers-seized-and-shut-down



FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

June 30, 2021

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Europol, the European police coordinating agency, said on Wednesday that police in Europe, the United States and Canada had seized the domains and servers of “DoubleVPN”, a network used by criminals to hide their identity during cyber attacks.

The company’s website on Wednesday showed a warning from law enforcement officials saying they had seized the domain, along with information that DoubleVPN kept about its customers.

Europol said in a statement that customers had received access for $25 to a VPN, or virtual private network, that allowed hackers to shield their real identity and location while they broke into networks around the world.

“DoubleVPN was heavily advertised on both Russian- and English-speaking underground cybercrime forums as a means to mask the location and identities of ransomware operators and phishing fraudsters,” it said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

