Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday morning to weigh in on the need for masking during outdoor events.

“My son and I went to see the Red Sox play a couple of games this weekend, it was capacity crowd. He had some underlying symptoms, but he’s been vaccinated, I’ve been vaccinated, everybody around us had been vaccinated. Is it safe for us to go out and watch baseball games if we’ve been vaccinated without a mask?” Scarborough asked Fauci.

“The answer is yes, Joe. Also nothing is perfect, nothing is 100 percent, there’s no intervention that you could say is absolutely 100 percent. So there will be people who are vaccinated who might get infected. That’s going to be a very, very low number relatively speaking. That’s why, right now, the CDC recommendations have not changed,” Fauci said.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask indoor and outdoor. Now, there will be certain areas of the country… where there’s a high degree of dynamics of infection in that area. And that’s why you’re seeing some places like Los Angeles, for example, saying the better part of valor is even if, in fact you are vaccinated, I want to diminish even more this very small risk. And I think that’s where the confusion is going,” he said.

Fauci said that despite CDC recommendations, there are going to be people who say, “y’know I’m an elderly person, I have an underlying condition, I’m risk averse, even though the general recommendation is you don’t have to wear a mask, I’m deciding I’m want to wear a mask. Joe, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Fauci said of those folks who choose to stay covered up.

“That’s individual decision, you have to separate that from a broader recommendation from a public health agency like the CDC which covers the entire spectrum, as opposed to individual issues, such as someone who wants to go the extra mile for safety,” Fauci said.





