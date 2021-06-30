https://thehill.com/policy/defense/561030-esper-defends-milley-after-trump-attacks

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley amid attacks on Milley by former President Trump.

Esper hailed Milley on Twitter as a “person of impeccable integrity and professionalism” and said attempts to denigrate him are wrong.

“Personal attacks on GEN Mark Milley and calls for him to resign are completely unwarranted. He and I worked together for 3+ years to advance America’s security and strengthen our armed forces. He is an officer and person of impeccable integrity and professionalism,” Esper said on Twitter.

“GEN Milley is a decorated veteran who has served our great country for 4+decades. His patriotism & commitment to the Constitution are without question,” he continued. “Attempts to denigrate him & politicize our military are wrong. I will always stand with/for him and the US military.”

The former Pentagon chief didn’t directly name Trump in his comments. But the defense comes after Trump called for Milley’s resignation on Wednesday after the general gave an impassioned speech during a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week about his desire to understand “white rage” in the military.

The statement followed similar criticisms from other conservatives, including Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonNSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation Tucker Carlson says ‘Biden administration is spying’ on him Bill Kristol says he wouldn’t be surprised by Michael Flynn presidential bid MORE, who called Milley a “pig.”

Trump, who appointed Milley, said that Milley’s “greatest fear is upsetting the woke mob.”

“Gen. Milley ought to resign, and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag,” Trump said.

The defense also comes after Trump denied an account of getting into a shouting match with Milley over how to respond to last summer’s racial justice protests. The account was published in the book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael Bender.

