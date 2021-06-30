https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/fair-lawsuit-filed-against-school-district-that-had-children-participate-in-privilege-walks-based-on-skin-color/

The thing about anti-critical race theory warrior Christopher Rufo is that he brings the receipts in the form of PowerPoint slides and classroom assignments that are sent to him. One thing that seems to be becoming more popular, even in elementary schools, is having students will out an “identity matrix” and then calculate their power and privilege; eight-year-olds were then separated into oppressors and oppressed.

FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, reports that the Southeastern Legal Foundation is filing suit against the Evanston School District in Illinois for racial segregation and other practices.

Breaking: @SLF_Liberty has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Evanston School District. The school engaged in racial segregation, depicted “whiteness” as a devil, and taught that whites are inherently oppressive. Read more here: https://t.co/dsLTfPzoLJ 1/6 pic.twitter.com/eevCqUAUGo — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021

That graphic shows someone with the devil’s tail and an extended hand offering a “contract binding you to whiteness,” which brings you stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors.

Teachers were separated by race, instructed on the problems with “white talk” and “white privilege,” and required to participate in “privilege walks.” 2/6 — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021

Students as young as kindergarten were separated by race into “affinity groups,” told to participate in “privilege walks” based on their skin color, and given books depicting “whiteness” as a devil that “mess[es] endlessly” with “all fellow humans of color.” 3/6 — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021

The children were also taught “whiteness is a bad deal,” white people send “overt and subliminal messages” that they are “superior” and black people are “bad, ugly, and inferior,” and color-blindness is racist. 5/6 — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021

The school website proclaimed 5-year-old children, “especially while children,” are not “racial innocents.” The complaint alleges these discriminatory and hostile practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Protection guarantee. 6/6 — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021

We wouldn’t believe it if we hadn’t read about this sort of thing going on in school districts across the country. (And just as an aside, you know who really gets it? Asian Americans, who are considered “white-adjacent” because they thrive in a society built on white supremacy. One of the first things the Biden Justice Department did was drop a lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against Asian Americans in admissions.)

A lawsuit has been filed against Evanston School District. Students as young as kindergarten were told to participate in “privilege walks” based on their skin color & taught that color-blindness is racist. The school website proclaimed white children are not “racial innocents.” https://t.co/YxftkvzM7F — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 30, 2021

The Specter of Communism is haunting America, & if we don’t stand firm now we’re going to lose our country. No hyperbole. We can disagree about many things w/in a shared moral horizon, but if we insist on sawing off the branch that we stand on we’re all going down at once. — HungryGhost2 (@hungry_ghost2) June 30, 2021

But msnbc says this isn’t happening in schools! Where’s @JoyAnnReid — pfft.. (@legnip) June 30, 2021

Weird. I don’t see anything in there about teaching slavery. Isn’t that what all the fuss is about? 🧐 — squawk-a-doodle-doo (@Squawk2000) July 1, 2021

May the wind be at your back and the ground rise up to meet your feet. In other words, go get the bastards and get ‘em good. This poisonous racist crap has no place in our schools or anywhere else. — IwasDavidBowman (@BowmanIwas) June 30, 2021

This is unreal. Striking, among other equally abhorrent ideas, is the assertion that the nuclear family should be dismantled. That is straight up communism. — John A. Kornak (@Kanrok) June 30, 2021

Yes, part of the Black Lives Matter manifesto was (is) the “disruption” of the nuclear family.

This is the way — don’t ban theories, but beat them in court when they teach in a racially discriminatory way. — Second Time’s the Charm! (@TryTryAgain17) June 30, 2021

Agreed. The only laws that need to be passed are ones that require school districts to provide parents with the materials that their children are being taught from, no matter if it comes from the district itself or a private company. — Trip Micali (@trip_micali) June 30, 2021

this is gonna get out of hand very quickly in that pace. good luck americans — Ben (@nutsben42) June 30, 2021

People really need to listen to their conscience. Surely they know deep down their actions are very wrong? Kindergarten kids?! This is disturbing in the extreme. — Fran Power (@FPower1) June 30, 2021

The sheer ignorance here is alarming. — Steven DiMattei (@stevendimattei) June 30, 2021

But I thought it wasn’t being taught in schools? — Dr.PhilipPellegrino (@DrPhilipPellegr) June 30, 2021

I had to deal with worse with our daughter here in LA both in a private and public school. Wifey wants to move to Singapore but my Korean ass wants to stay in America. 🤷‍♂️ — FatYellowPandaH (@FatYellowPanda2) June 30, 2021

Just teaching them about history and slavery. Nothing to see here. — Cerberus (@Cerberus0fHades) June 30, 2021

Yeah, these con artists need to be stopped. — Iron Ken, Nuked by 🇺🇸 (@IronKenX) July 1, 2021

And liberal journalists are up in arms over parents “storming” school board meetings and demanding that this be kept out of their schools. This is what they’re pushing for.

