New parents in Wisconsin who just can’t decide if they are mothers or fathers just got good news this week from their liberal Democratic governor: Starting July 1, the Badger State will begin offering “gender-neutral” parent options on babies’ birth certificates.

The new paperwork will include “parent-parent” along with “mother-father,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The move is all part of left-wing Gov. Tony Evers’ desire to force trans language to be part of all official government documents.

Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the change in a statement Monday.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Evers said in the statement. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

He also took to Twitter to spread the news:

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake echoed the governor’s left-wing agenda.

“We are working hard to make Wisconsin a more inclusive, equitable, and just state and this update ensures our LGBTQ Wisconsinites are seen and heard when welcoming a child into the world,” she said in the governor’s statement. “Updating our birth certificate forms is one important step on the long road to adopting gender-neutral language in all of our external documents.”

The governor’s order also allows parents with un-woke, old-school birth certificates to get new ones with the “parent-parent” option.

State GOP Rep. Gae Magnafici, chairwoman of the Assembly Family Law Committee, called the order “something that even the best satire writers cannot imagine,” the Journal Sentinel said.

“The far-left liberals are at it again. Instead of acknowledging something as simple as a baby coming from a mom and dad, they deny science,” Magnafici said, the newspaper reported. “As the Assembly chair of Family Law, a nurse, and a mom, I am insulted. I’m calling on Governor Evers to stop downplaying womanhood, stop downplaying motherhood, and stop downplaying settled science.”

