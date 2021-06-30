https://justthenews.com/government/job-claims-fall-364000-new-pandemic-low?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Labor Department said Thursday the number of new unemployment claim declined last week to 364,000, the lowest since March 14, 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of claims for the week ending June 26 was 51,000 fewer than in the previous week. First-time claims have declined in 10 of the past 12 weeks.

The numbers come after states began pulling or reducing their unemployment benefits and the need for employees have grown. The hospitality, travel and food industries have the greatest need for employees. With the decrease in COVID cases nationwide more people are taking advantage of travel opportunities and dining out.

According to ABC News, the Labor Department is expected Friday in its June jobs report to say the U.S. economy added 675,000 new jobs.

