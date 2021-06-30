https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-1995-nyt-warns-readers-most-beaches-on-the-east-coast-of-the-us-will-be-gone-in-25-years/

An old article published by the New York Times in 1995 is not aging very well in 2021, with pundits pointing out the newspaper predicted “most beaches on the East Coast of the United States” would “be gone” in 25 years due to climate change, which would have been 2020.

“According to draft sections of the new forecast, some of the predicted effects of climate change may now be emerging for the first time or with increasing clarity. The possible early effects include these,” reports the New York Times.

NYTimes whiffs on 1995 prediction of climate catastrophe: “At the most likely rate of rise, some experts say, most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years.” 25 years was 2020.@JV3MRC https://t.co/jVUQjpzi2G — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 29, 2021

“A continuing rise in average global sea level, which is likely to amount to more than a foot and a half by the year 2100. This, say the scientists, would inundate parts of many heavily populated river deltas and the cities on them, making them uninhabitable, and would destroy many beaches around the world. At the most likely rate of rise, some experts say, most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years. They are already disappearing at an average of 2 to 3 feet a year,” adds the newspaper.

Read the original article here.

