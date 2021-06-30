https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-ronald-reagan-addresses-america-on-the-fourth-of-july-in-nyc/
GRAHAM ON HANNITY: Trump’s Iran Speech On Par With Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.09.20
Senator Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night just hours after President Trump addressed the nation; saying his speech on Iran will be remembered long beyond his second term.
“You believe beyond any doubt that they were trying to kill Americans, tell us why you believe that?” asked Hannity.
“They overran the Embassy, Soleimani’s been killing Americans for 20 years, he’s on the ground in Baghdad… Here’s the good news, the President made a bold decision to allow things to calm down,” said Graham.
“This speech will be talked about beyond his second term. This speech is on par with ‘Tear Down This Wall,’” he added.
GREAT AGAIN: Business Optimism SOARS to Highest Level in History, Tops REAGAN ERA
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.11.18
The United States economy continued to roar to life under President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress in August, with new data showing small business optimism smashing expectations and reaching the highest level in recorded history.
According to CNBC, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index surged to 108.8 last month; reaching the highest level in the survey’s 45-year history and beating the previous record reached under President Reagan at 108 in 1983.
“The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 108.8 last month, the highest level ever recorded in the survey’s 45-year history and above the previous record of 108 in 1983, set during the second year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The August figure was up from a 107.9 reading in July,” writes CNBC.
“Today’s groundbreaking numbers are demonstrative of what I’m hearing everyday from small business owners – that business is booming,” said the NFIB President and CEO. “As the tax and regulatory landscape changed, so did small business expectations and plans.”
