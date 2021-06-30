https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-ronald-reagan-addresses-america-on-the-fourth-of-july-in-nyc/

GRAHAM ON HANNITY: Trump’s Iran Speech On Par With Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.09.20

Senator Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night just hours after President Trump addressed the nation; saying his speech on Iran will be remembered long beyond his second term.

“You believe beyond any doubt that they were trying to kill Americans, tell us why you believe that?” asked Hannity.

“They overran the Embassy, Soleimani’s been killing Americans for 20 years, he’s on the ground in Baghdad… Here’s the good news, the President made a bold decision to allow things to calm down,” said Graham.

“This speech will be talked about beyond his second term. This speech is on par with ‘Tear Down This Wall,’” he added.

Watch Sen. Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.