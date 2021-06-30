https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/smart-cities/560979-flying-car-nails-35-minute-test-flight-between-two

A flying car prototype has successfully completed a 35-minute test flight between two cities in Slovakia.

The AirCar developed by Klein Vision flew on Monday between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava. It was the flying car’s first intercity flight and 142nd successful landing.

Video of the flight shows the AirCar lift off and fly more than 8,000 feet before eventually landing at the airport in Bratislava. With a push of a button, the wings folded down along the sides of the aircraft, and it transformed into a sports car.

The company says the flight cut typical travel time between the two cities by a factor of two.

The aircraft was piloted by Klein Vision CEO Stefan Klein.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual,” Klein said.

“AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200 ft at a speed of [115 miles per hour], has turned science fiction into a reality,” Klein Vision co-founder Anton Zajac said.

The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine and fixed propeller. It has completed more than 40 hours of test flights.

The milestone comes as the chief executive of Hyundai’s European operations recently said he believes flying cars could become a reality by the end of the decade.

