Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig dismissed the idea that there is a gun problem in the United States and instead suggested the country has a “criminal problem.”

“We don’t have a gun problem in America. What we have is a criminal problem,” Craig said during a recent Fox News interview . “Criminals don’t follow the law. They’re going to get guns, so what do we want to focus on? Getting guns from law-abiding citizens? … It’s not about guns. It’s about criminals who have guns, and they don’t get the guns legally. That’s the bottom line.”

Craig, who is believed to be a top challenger to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, suggested that efforts to reform policing, including bail reform laws, have had an adverse effect on fighting crime.

“Conveniently, a lot of the issues are left out, and I’ve seen this: Criminals are emboldened,” Craig said. “You talk about bail reform. It’s a miserable failure. We have to start supporting the men and women who do the tough job.”

Violent crime has been surging in many of the nation’s largest cities, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In Portland, where defunding the police has been a hot-button issue , murders have risen 800% compared to last year .

The Biden administration has stated that combating gun violence is a top priority and has suggested that guns are the main driver behind rising crime.

“The president feels a lot, a great deal of the crime we’re seeing is a result of gun violence. You can expect he’ll speak to that and his commitment to continuing to address gun violence and gun safety in the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a recent press conference.