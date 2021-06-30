https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/former-host-ed-henry-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-fox-news-and-its-ceo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Fox News Channel host Ed Henry has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former network and chief executive Suzanne Scott.

Henry, fired in 2020 over a sexual misconduct allegation, filed the suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey, accusing Scott of having “publicly smeared” him in her statement announcing his termination while repeatedly covering up sexual misconduct by “senior Fox News management.”

Henry alleges Scott “protected and promoted” Fox News President Jay Wallace “despite the fact that he had a romantic relationship with a subordinate while he was still married.”

Henry is demanding punitive damages and is calling for the removal of Scott’s statement, in which she also called him a “sex criminal,” according to CNN.

After he was fired from Fox News in July 2020, former Fox Business Network producer Jennifer Eckhart filed a lawsuit against Henry, accusing him of rape. Henry has denied the allegations.

Henry attorney Ty Clevenger says he will prove Scott threw his client “under the bus to burnish her image as the tough female executive who cleaned up Fox News.”

A Fox spokesperson has responded to the Henry suit, in which he says Scott “sandbagged him,” by saying the cable TV news network “conducted a thorough independent investigation into Ed Henry,” and that “based on the results of those findings, we promptly terminated Mr. Henry’s employment for willful sexual misconduct and stand by the decision entirely.”

