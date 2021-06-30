https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/former-secretary-defense-donald-rumsfeld-dead-88/

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.” The Rumsfeld family said in a statement.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense in 1975 and again in 2001 under George W. Bush.

