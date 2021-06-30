https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-victorias-secret-model-blasts-decision-to-include-transgender-plus-size-underwear-models-a-joke

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm, 29, ripped into the company after it jettisoned its traditional cast of “Angels” and decided to hire seven “diverse spokeswomen” including transgender and plus-size models. Malcom ripped the company for its apparent capitulation to woke standards, snapping, “Your performative allyship is a joke.”

Speaking in a new TikTok video captioned, “Too little, too late Victoria’s Secret,” Malcom attempted to put on a small 30A cup bra that she had worn back in 2016, then stated, “I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. It is a size 30A. I am now a size 34B. Which is healthy for me. I was rejected from the show in 2017 by (former Victoria’s Secret executive) Ed Razek. He said my body did not look good enough. I wore a size 30B at that point. Look how big it was on me. The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart.”

Then she turned to Victoria’s Secret’s new public relations campaign: “Victoria’s Secret, your performative allyship is a joke.”

Razek resigned as Chief Marketing Officer for Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands in 2019 after he had stated to Vogue, ““Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

“In the two years since Razek stepped down from the brand, it has made numerous attempts to try and diversify its image amid plummeting sales — and in November 2019, it announced that it had canceled its fashion show following years of backlash over the ‘sexist, outdated’ event,” The Daily Mail noted.

“In 2019, CEO Leslie Wexner announced the end of the Angels fashion show broadcast, saying, ‘Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to rethink the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,’” The Daily Wire reported in mid-June.

The New York Times revealed that Victoria’s Secret would feature a new campaign, the “VS Collective” that will feature “women famous for their achievements and not their proportions,” including soccer star Megan Rapinoe as well as ““Eileen Gu, a 17-year-old Chinese American freestyle skier and soon-to-be Olympian; the 29-year-old biracial model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Essler, who was the rare size 14 woman on the cover of Vogue; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a 38-year-old Indian actor and tech investor.”

Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Executive Martin Waters stated, “When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want. … I’ve known that we needed to change this brand for a long time, we just haven’t had the control of the company to be able to do it.” Asked about the Angeles, he responded, “Right now, I don’t see it as being culturally relevant.”

