https://noqreport.com/2021/06/30/gas-prices-hit-seven-year-high-ahead-of-july-4-weekend/

Share the truth

A customer pumps gas at Costco, as others wait in line, in Charlotte, N.C./AP Photo (Bethany Blankley, The Center Square ) As Americans prepare to hit the road for Independence Day weekend, gas prices hit a seven-year high.

An expected 43.6 million Americans plan to travel this holiday weekend, and they’ll pay the most they have to fill up their tank since 2014, the American Automobile Association (AAA) says.

“At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping,” AAA said.

GasBuddy data puts the national average at $3.11 a gallon.

As of Monday, some 89% of U.S. gas stations were charging $2.75 per gallon or more for regular unleaded gas, AAA found.

“That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.The national average gas price over the holiday weekend in 2014 was $3.66. It dipped down to $3.171 per gallon by October 2014, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.While some gas stations have run out of gas ahead of the holiday weekend, GasBuddy notes, it’s not because of a lack of fuel but a lack of truck […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

