https://www.oann.com/google-risks-russia-fine-over-personal-data-law-regulator/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=google-risks-russia-fine-over-personal-data-law-regulator



FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc’s Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc’s Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 30, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

The Alphabet Inc subsidiary, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, could be fined up to 6 million roubles ($82,060) for failing to comply.

($1 = 73.1175 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

