2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials – Day 9 Gwen Berry — a black track athlete who turned away from the American flag after coming in third place at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Saturday — claimed that she did so because the national anthem, which was playing, is “disrespectful” to black Americans.

“If you know your history, you know the full song of the national anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America — our blood being slain … all over the floor,” Berry claimed during an interview this week. “It’s disrespectful, and it does not speak for black Americans.”

However, Berry is wrong. The Star Spangled Banner does not say that and never has.

CNN ran an in-depth analysis on the Star Spangled Banner back in 2018 and gave an analysis of the key lines.

The third verse of the song, which is no longer part of the song, stated [emphasis is the portion Berry is making claims about] :

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore, That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion A home and a Country should leave us no more? Their blood has wash’d out their […]

