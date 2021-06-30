https://therightscoop.com/watch-gwen-berry-explains-why-she-hates-the-national-anthem-and-its-ridiculous/

Gwen Berry explained today why she reacted with such contempt for the National Anthem over the weekend and it’s absolutely ridiculous:

Berry claims that “If you know your history, you know the full song of the National Anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slang and piltered all over the floor. It’s disrespectful and it does not speak for black Americans. It’s obvious. There’s no question.”

I found this explanation unbelievable. But because I don’t know the verse, I went back and read it anyway:

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion,
A home and a country, should leave us no more?
Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps' pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

So it turns out she’s an idiot. Yes, it uses the world ‘slave’, but it doesn’t remotely mean what she claims it means. It’s referring to the British, which is clear from the context. Not American slaves.


Erick Erickson provides us more insight here:

 
That makes perfect sense. But even without knowing that, it wasn’t hard to figure out who it was talking about. I wonder if Berry was told ‘what it means’, or if she ‘figured it out’ all on her own. Either way, she’s just wrong and people were quick to react to it:

