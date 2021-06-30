https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/heres-the-latest-on-the-building-collapse-in-surfside-fla/

Here’s the latest on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida. . .

Ross Prieto, a former building inspector for the city of Surfside, is now on a leave of absence at his new job with the city of Doral as there are questions on the condition of the building when he said in a report that it was “in very good shape” three years ago:

Ross Prieto, a former Surfside building official, was told of problems at the Champlain Towers South nearly three years ago, but said the building was “in very good shape.” He is now on leave from his current job. https://t.co/xqtBzq7JxQ — NYT National News (@NYTNational) June 30, 2021

The mayor of Surfside vowed to “get to the bottom of it”:

UPDATE: Surfside mayor said documents that show Surfside building official telling condo board that the building was “in good shape” is “disturbing” and: “We will get to the bottom of it.” Vows to release all documents. Story here w/@aaron_leib @Blaskey_S https://t.co/LtTBGVQ0x0 — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) June 28, 2021

Photos taken two days before the collapse showed evidence of flooding and extensive damage to the concrete underneath the pool deck:

ICYMI: Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garagehttps://t.co/ul7uS6UvvM — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) June 29, 2021

County officials promised a grand jury investigation:

Officials have now promised to convene a grand jury to investigate the devastating building collapse in Florida. The former Surfside building inspector, who said the tower was in “very good shape” in 2018, has been put on leave from his current job.

@BojorquezCBS explains. pic.twitter.com/zmSeqM6gSJ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 30, 2021

A lobby attendant in the building reportedly heard a smaller “boom” before two larger ones, the midsection and the northern portion of the building coming down:

CBS News has learned that engineers looking into the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida are now focusing, in part, on witness accounts about a series of loud “booms” before the towers fell. pic.twitter.com/JF1NiLm1GX — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 30, 2021

Experts also discounted an online theory that a naval test hundreds of miles away triggered the collapse:

There’s a theory the Navy’s shock tests caused the condo collapse. Experts say why it didn’t https://t.co/giRzm3CdiU — Bradenton Herald (@bradentonherald) June 29, 2021

The Bidens will travel to the area on Thursday:

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower.https://t.co/5KuXm20qmM — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 30, 2021

As of the writing of this post, the confirmed death toll now stands at 16:

BREAKING NEWS: Four additional bodies were pulled from the site of the Surfside building collapse overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 16, officials confirmed Wednesday. https://t.co/VErjRPhlDG — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 30, 2021

But they’re expecting that number to quickly increase:

First responders expect they are at a point where discoveries are going to be happening more quickly at the Surfside building collapse site. Miami Dade detectives right now are notifying next of kin about the most recent recoveries@WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/gf6TuG3sww — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) June 30, 2021

First responders have been adding keepsakes from the rubble to the memorial outside the building:

Hearing reports that teams working on the site have brought out keepsakes and delivered some items to the memorial, including this stuffed Winnie the Pooh that was found in the rubble. #surfside pic.twitter.com/qwUutY7Cd1 — Valerie Castro (@VCastroTV) June 30, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

