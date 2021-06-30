https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/heres-the-latest-on-the-building-collapse-in-surfside-fla/

Here’s the latest on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida. . .

Ross Prieto, a former building inspector for the city of Surfside, is now on a leave of absence at his new job with the city of Doral as there are questions on the condition of the building when he said in a report that it was “in very good shape” three years ago:

The mayor of Surfside vowed to “get to the bottom of it”:

Photos taken two days before the collapse showed evidence of flooding and extensive damage to the concrete underneath the pool deck:

County officials promised a grand jury investigation:

A lobby attendant in the building reportedly heard a smaller “boom” before two larger ones, the midsection and the northern portion of the building coming down:

Experts also discounted an online theory that a naval test hundreds of miles away triggered the collapse:

The Bidens will travel to the area on Thursday:

As of the writing of this post, the confirmed death toll now stands at 16:

But they’re expecting that number to quickly increase:

First responders have been adding keepsakes from the rubble to the memorial outside the building:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...