A recent operation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking, including adults and children, and the arrests of 82 individuals.

The operation announced Tuesday took place June 17-26, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas; Independence, Missouri; and Kansas City, Missouri. Of the victims rescued, 14 were missing children, the youngest being 4 years old. The other 17 were adults, according to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 82 individuals who were arrested will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, narcotics and outstanding warrants.

The operations was conducted between HSI officers and the local police departments.

