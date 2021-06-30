https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60dc9500bbafd42ff58711d7
Black Lives Matter murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor received a makeover by “mostly peaceful” vandals in Louisville, Kentucky. The murals appear to have been painted by the same group that van…
The Washington, D.C., Catholic parish where President Joe Biden attends Mass announced it wouldn’t deny any politicians communion regardless of potential church statements advising the opposite….
Channing Tatum, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer and Killer Mike are in Netflix’s “America: The Motion Picture,” streaming June 30….
The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the SUV when it overturned, South Carolina Highway Patrol said….
This is what happens when corrupt Democrats run elections. The power-hungry jackals eventually turn on each other and it becomes a complete cluster. First, it was the Iowa Democrat caucuses, then the …