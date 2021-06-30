https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/06/30/house-democrats-want-to-slash-border-patrol-funding-amid-migrant-crisis-what-could-go-wrong-n404460
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: Crazed Teacher Loses It After She's Told She Can't Teach 'Critical Race Theory'
June 23, 2021
“The Talk” With Young Black Men Needs Urgent Update
April 20, 2021
Tom Cotton Has Sound Advice for Apple After Report Alleging Suppliers' Use of Uyghur Slave Labor
May 10, 2021
Lori Lightfoot Takes Down Rumors about an Alleged Affair
April 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy