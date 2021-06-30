https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/infrastructure/560918-how-ivanka-trump-helped-after-tragic-miami

The former first daughter is helping with the deadly situation involving the Champlain Tower South.

Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, have donated money to fund the rescue effort in Surfside, where she and her husband and three children live close by, according to The Miami Herald.

The 39-year-old Trump has been renting a unit at the Arte Surfside since the aftermath of the presidential election, located on 89th Street and Collins Avenue.

The collapse happened two blocks away from that rental.

The Trump-Kushner family was reportedly out of town during Thursday’s building collapse.

As of now, 147 people are still missing and 16 people are confirmed dead.

