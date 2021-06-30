https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560864-i-want-to-cry-house-republicans-take-emotional-trip-to-the-border

LA JOYA, Texas — They kept coming throughout the night. Clusters of migrant children, some with their mothers, others who made the 1,500-mile journey from Central America by themselves, surrendering to U.S. border patrol agents at a makeshift checkpoint along a dark road in this tiny border town.

They tightly clutched bottles of water and bags of snacks. Their shoes were caked in mud. Exhausted, they sat or slept on wet patches of grass.

They had expected to be questioned by agents, board a big white bus and get sent to a nearby processing center. The coyotes, or smugglers, probably told them that much.

But these migrants couldn’t have anticipated the two dozen House Republican lawmakers from Washington who were waiting to observe and speak to them once they had illegally crossed into the American side of the Rio Grande Valley.

For many in the congressional delegation — organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee (RSC) and its chairman, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — this represented their first visit to the southern border.

For some, it was a frustrating experience given how easy it was for the migrants to cross the Rio Grande and walk right across the border, but also one full of emotion as lawmakers inquired about the children’s names, ages and personal stories.

One unaccompanied 8-year-old Honduran boy, sporting a blue shirt and black pants, was discovered on the side of the road by two teenage migrant girls; they brought him to La Joya in hopes that he can reconnect with his mother and brother who live in the U.S.

“I want to cry,” freshman Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) told The Hill as she surveyed the growing crowd of children around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, taking a moment to blame the situation on President BidenJoe BidenCriminal justice group urges clemency for offenders released to home confinement during pandemic Progressive poll: Majority supports passing Biden agenda through reconciliation Transportation moves to ban airline ticket sales to Belarus amid arrest of opposition journalist MORE. “How sad it is that we’ve created this humanitarian crisis. These desperate people think they can come in, which obviously our president has advertised this and facilitated this invasion.”

But Miller added: “The world wants to come to our great country, the land of freedom and opportunity … True, we have warts, we’re not perfect, there’s no utopia … but we’re the most free and the most prosperous, and that’s why these people are here.”

On Wednesday, RSC lawmakers will join former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE and Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott at a roundtable discussion with border security officials in nearby Weslaco. Then the group will join Trump for a photo op at a section of his prized border wall.

Earlier Tuesday night, GOP lawmakers had trekked through the mud, past prickly-pear cactus and shoulder-high grass, to get a glimpse of a different section of Trump’s wall in La Joya, a town of about 4,250 residents west of McAllen.

The mud, sticky from recent rain, clumped together on the members’ shoes, weighing them down; one lawmaker briefly lost her shoe and cried out for help in a rare moment of levity.

Trump’s wall is a hulking mass that extends west for miles. But Biden had ordered its construction to be stopped and this was one location where the wall abruptly ended, allowing migrants simply to walk around it.

“You can immediately see why the wall works: the height of the wall, the way it’s constructed. You immediately understand that Trump’s border wall is constructed in a way where you can’t get over it. You can’t go through it. You can’t go under it,” Banks told The Hill, the structure just over his shoulder.

“President Biden on Day One signs an executive order that stops construction of the wall, and that creates an entryway which is why this section is a hotspot,” Banks continued. “You have thousands of migrants passing through this area on a regular basis on nights like tonight, because there’s an open door that allows them to do that.”

Other Republicans who visited the border late Tuesday night included Reps. Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertMacy Gray defends call for new US flag: ‘I love my country’ Jeffries says McCarthy will ‘bend the knee’ to Trump on Jan. 6 committee members White House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine MORE (Colo.), Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonRepublicans target Trump critic’s role at DOJ GOP votes to dump Cheney from leadership Cheney GOP conference deputy has complained about ‘coronation’ of Stefanik: report MORE (La.), Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaMusicians, broadcasters battle in Congress over radio royalties Hillicon Valley: House advances six bills targeting Big Tech after overnight slugfest | Google to delay cookie phase out until 2023 | Appeals court rules against Baltimore Police Department aerial surveillance program California Democrats clash over tech antitrust fight MORE (Calif.), John RoseJohn Williams RoseRepublicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat 21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (Tenn.), Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanHouse Ethics panel upholds 0 mask fines against GOP lawmakers Wisconsin lawmaker offers bill to ban teaching of critical race theory in DC schools 14 Republicans vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday MORE (S.C.), Lisa McClain (Mich.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.); and Texas Reps. Randy Weber Randall (Randy) Keith WeberRoy introduces bill blocking Chinese Communist Party members from buying US land Texas Republicans condemn state Democrats for response to official calling Scott an ‘Oreo’ House Republicans ask Pelosi to reschedule Biden’s address to Congress MORE, August Pfluger, Brian Babin and Ronny Jackson.

Cawthorn, who also had never been to the border, examined colored wristbands that Mexican cartels and smugglers recently have been putting on the migrants. Some of the wristbands said, “entregas,” which means “delivered” in Spanish.

“They’re basically treating people like Amazon products, saying that you’re delivered as if you are an asset being dropped off,” Cawthorn told The Hill. “There is no care that that is a human being, someone who has a soul, someone who has unalienable rights that predate any government. It’s sick.”

