Joe Biden on Wednesday called Congresswoman Maxine Waters “Senator” – then quickly turned it into a joke to cover for his obvious dementia.

Biden greeted Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, whose name he pronounced “Walders” and called her Senator.

“Senator, I hope,” Biden said to Mad Maxine. “If you think I’m kidding, I’m not.”

Maxine Waters seemed confused, shrugged her shoulders then gave Joe Biden a pat on the back.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator pic.twitter.com/PgMhfk3POl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2021

