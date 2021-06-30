https://www.theblaze.com/news/ikea-lgbtq-couch-bisexuality-pride

Ikea attempted to show its support for LGBTQ Pride Month by crafting specialty couches based on flags for different gender and sexuality identities, but the bisexual couch left many on Twitter confused and offended.

The couch designs were inspired by the flags for transgender people, pansexuals, nonbinary people, asexual people, genderfluid people, bisexual people, and one simply for “progress.”

“We wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community because there are so many identities that aren’t given as much space or attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19,” said Claudia Mayne, the marketing communications director for Ikea Canada, to Fast Company.

Some on social media said they were offended and confused by text on the couch that read, “nobody believes you.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever stop thinking about the ikea bisexual pride couch saying ‘nobody believes you’ like how the f*** is this real,” responded one Twitter user who identified himself as gay.

“The IKEA bisexual couch looks like a monument honoring the victims of a massacre,” responded another user.

“Finally someone said it: bisexuality is when the Hands Monster is about to briefly appear, leaving no trace behind when he leaves, so when you try to describe him to someone, ‘nobody believes you,'” read one tweet.

Others just mocked the bisexual sofa.

“Does anyone else’s ikea bisexual couch whisper ‘erase me’ between bloodcurdling screams or should I contact customer support,” joked another social media user.

“Why is the bisexual couch being dragged to hell by the groping hands of the damned,” replied another user.

“Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little,” said another.

Ikea’s last public relations debacle related to an incident at its store in Atlanta, where managers tried to honor African Americans by celebrating Juneteenth with a lunch that included watermelon, fried chicken, and collared greens. Employees and customers were outraged and called the lunch racist.

Here’s the promotional video for the Ikea Pride couches:







IKEA Love Seats



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

