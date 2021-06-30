https://www.oann.com/india-reports-45951-new-covid-19-cases-817-deaths/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=india-reports-45951-new-covid-19-cases-817-deaths



Govind Pasi, a grassroots worker for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prays next to the grave of his wife, who according to Pasi, died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Balai village, Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2021. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Saurabh Sharma Govind Pasi, a grassroots worker for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prays next to the grave of his wife, who according to Pasi, died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Balai village, Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2021. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Saurabh Sharma

June 30, 2021

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

