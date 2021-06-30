https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/is-this-for-real-dncs-comms-guy-unveils-new-tool-to-spread-joe-bidens-america-is-back-message-and-its-fittingly-creepy-af-photo/

Joe Biden has spent many years building a reputation as kind of a creepy old man.

The DNC’s new strategy should definitely put people’s concerns to rest:

Free ice cream from Uncle Joe! What could be more wholesome than that?

Honestly, what even is this? Who came up with this idea, and who greenlit it?

Do not want.

We wish it weren’t.

Same vibes.

We know that Democrats never seem to learn their lesson, but we thought “Don’t use creepy ice cream trucks plastered with Joe Biden’s grinning face for outreach” was something that didn’t need to be taught. Some things are just understood, you know?

