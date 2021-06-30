https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/is-this-for-real-dncs-comms-guy-unveils-new-tool-to-spread-joe-bidens-america-is-back-message-and-its-fittingly-creepy-af-photo/

Joe Biden has spent many years building a reputation as kind of a creepy old man.

The DNC’s new strategy should definitely put people’s concerns to rest:

Shots in arms. Checks in Banks. And just in time for July 4th, free ice cream in hands. #AmericaBackTogether pic.twitter.com/VpeZI3phK9 — Will Baskin-Gerwitz (@wbgerwitz) June 30, 2021

Free ice cream from Uncle Joe! What could be more wholesome than that?

i thought this was a parody but apparently this guy does comms for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/hcskaAXWXd — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2021

Honestly, what even is this? Who came up with this idea, and who greenlit it?

cringe — will finchman (@FinchmanWill) June 30, 2021

My cringe is cringing — TRUMPHANDS (@TrumpHands_) June 30, 2021

Is this for real cuz it’s creepy AF. — Unfettered Elle (@ElleZee6) June 30, 2021

What the hell is this nonsense? — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) June 30, 2021

Do not want.

We wish it weren’t.

Same vibes.

We know that Democrats never seem to learn their lesson, but we thought “Don’t use creepy ice cream trucks plastered with Joe Biden’s grinning face for outreach” was something that didn’t need to be taught. Some things are just understood, you know?

