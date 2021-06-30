https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/jake-tappers-retweets-pretty-much-end-any-dem-defense-of-ilhan-omars-latest-on-israel/

Just to follow up on this story we told you about on Tuesday, Dem Rep. David Cicilline is attempting to defend Rep. Ilhan Omar who is under fire and trending this morning after she said during an interview with Jake Tapper that she doesn’t regret comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations.

According to Cicilline, this is “right wingers in Washington are once again claiming Rep. @Ilhan Omar said something she didn’t say, and trying to create a controversy where there is none”:

There they go again… right wingers in Washington are once again claiming Rep. @Ilhan Omar said something she didn’t say, and trying to create a controversy where there is none. It’s pathetic that they are (once again) demonizing a young woman of color to score political points. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 30, 2021

Omar jumped in as well, saying “[i]t’s their mission to turn and twist everything I say until I am completely silenced”:

It’s their mission to turn and twist everything I say until I am completely silenced. Demonizing voices for justice is part of their playbook and it won’t work here. I am grateful to colleagues like you who are my partners in our fight for justice and equality at home and abroad. https://t.co/vWqUUuFC97 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 30, 2021

Here are the clips they’re referring to. Watch for yourselves so we can’t be accused of twisting or turning any words:

When asked if she regrets comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations, Democrat Ilhan Omar says “I don’t” pic.twitter.com/6brP9RTMuu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2021

And:

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar: Jewish House Members criticizing her anti-Semitic remarks “haven’t been partners in justice” pic.twitter.com/kh96SkmK1b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2021

But it’s not just “right wingers” saying this.

Here’s Jake Tapper himself retweeting it:

And here he is retweeting her saying “they haven’t been partners in justice… they haven’t been, you know, equally engaging in seeking justice around the world”:

Game over, Dems:

This is such a bad take. Omar did say something antisemitic (again). And it’s hardly just the right wingers calling her out…it’s those of us left of center, too. Maybe you should be paying attention to those of us in your party. We vote. https://t.co/jLHOQjvNvJ — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) June 30, 2021

Question for Rep. Omar: Do Tapper’s retweets count as turning and twisting everything you say?

