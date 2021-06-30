https://www.dailywire.com/news/jamie-lynn-spears-breaks-silence-on-sisters-allegations-of-abusive-conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence Monday over the conservatorship of former pop star Britney Spears, her sister.

In a two-minute video message posted to her Instagram stories, Jamie Lynn rebuffed allegations that she’s lived off her sister’s money and emphasized her love and support for Britney.

The 30-year-old did not reference the girls’ father, who has had control over Spears’ money since 2008, following a public mental breakdown that resulted in hospitalization.

“Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn said, CBS News reported. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn said she “loved and supported” her sister and doesn’t care “if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before,” the report noted.

The commentary was seemingly in relation to allegations Spears made in court last week. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, the pop icon claimed she’s not allowed to remove a birth control device known as an IUD, and is barred from getting married or having more children in accordance with the conservatorship.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Spears said to the court. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

“I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie Lynn continued, rebuffing claims that she’s lived off her sister’s money. “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys.”

“I mean, I’ve worked to pay my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old,” she said. Jamie Lynn was the former star of Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” and recently acted in a Netflix series called “Sweet Magnolias.”

“Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to,” she pointedly added, noting that she’s supported Spears “long before there was a hashtag.”

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn said. “I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.”

Following the explosive allegations from Spears, Jamie Lynn nixed comments on Instagram posts starting from May 25; older posts have comments “limited.” The move was reportedly made after the 30-year-old was bombarded with nasty messages in relation to her sister’s claims.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

