It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Democrats and the Left try to pin the #DefundThePolice and #AbolishThePolice movements on Republicans and conservatives.

Just amazing.

And, in keeping with the liberal trend, here’s an opinion piece from Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank claiming that the Squad — yes, that Squad — is more pro-police than Republicans:

And here’s erstwhile “conservative” Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, pimping said piece:

“BINGO.”

Back on the List? She should have a permanent spot on it.

No wonder she loves it. “Worst opinions ever” is her brand.

So has Jennifer Rubin. She just knows her audience.

What a short, strange trip it’s been.

