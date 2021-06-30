https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/jennifer-rubin-wholeheartedly-agrees-with-dana-milbank-that-even-the-squad-is-more-pro-police-than-these-republicans/
It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Democrats and the Left try to pin the #DefundThePolice and #AbolishThePolice movements on Republicans and conservatives.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 29, 2021
Just amazing.
And, in keeping with the liberal trend, here’s an opinion piece from Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank claiming that the Squad — yes, that Squad — is more pro-police than Republicans:
Even the Squad is more pro-police than these Republicans https://t.co/qqAeEJ7DNG
— Dana Milbank (@Milbank) June 29, 2021
Republican leaders have developed a new strategy for ousting Democrats from their majority in Congress, Dana @Milbank writes: Blue Lies Matter. https://t.co/4BtPLqM9S1
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) June 30, 2021
And here’s erstwhile “conservative” Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, pimping said piece:
Opinion | Even the Squad is more pro-police than these Republicans <– BINGO https://t.co/iL1HTo5ebj
— Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 29, 2021
“BINGO.”
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 30, 2021
Back on the List? She should have a permanent spot on it.
Honest to God this may be one of the worst Opinions ever.
— Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) June 30, 2021
No wonder she loves it. “Worst opinions ever” is her brand.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 30, 2021
You know we’ve seen their tweets and heard their interviews, right?
— Sark’s my Coach (@Tittlewk93) June 30, 2021
So has Jennifer Rubin. She just knows her audience.
She’s gone from moderate Romney Republican to extreme-Left newspaper-version Keith Olbermann https://t.co/PHHmq8iqG7
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2021
What a short, strange trip it’s been.