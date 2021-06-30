https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/jill-biden-met-huge-protest-jab-tour-phoenix-arizona-2-miles-away-az-audit/

On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff toured the Isaac Middle School vaccination clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. This was their last stop on the Vaccine Month of Action Tour, an effort to make “every single person in America” get the jab.

They were just 2.2 miles down the street from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, home of the historic Arizona audit. They should really tour that facility.

The two were welcomed by a huge crowd of protestors who know the truth about November 3rd, and support medical freedom.

After their tour, The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson attempted to enter the press briefing but it was another “invite only” meeting. They only invite press who ask the right questions.

The vaccination site offered vaccines to anybody, with no ID, no proof of Insurance, and no guarantee that the jab won’t kill them. They want every single person to take this experimental vaccine.

The 81-million vote recipients were greeted by… Trump supporters.

Just recently, Vice President Kamala Harris had a similar experience in El Paso, TX.

Arizona Patriots held signs revealing the truth about vaccines, “Trump Won”, and video trucks displayed messages including “Joe Biden – Like a Rock ONLY DUMBER”.

The Biden administration is not welcome in Arizona.

