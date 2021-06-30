https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/jim-acosta-and-other-journos-already-have-a-complaint-as-trump-arrives-at-the-border-with-texas-gov-abbott/

Donald Trump’s announced visit to the border earlier this month prompted the Biden White House to dispatch VP Kamala Harris to El Paso one week before so the former president didn’t show them up by arriving first. The difference is that Trump is actually going where the worst of the crisis exists:

Trump has arrived, and the media got a chance to air more grievances something he’s involved in. CNN’s Jim Acosta kicked off the latest round of media complaints:

Frankly it’s a little disappointing that Acosta isn’t being allowed direct access to Trump so he can be told “you are fake news” one more time.

There are so many media complaints it’s almost like Trump’s still president!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...