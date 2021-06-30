https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560987-jim-acosta-booed-at-border-after-asking-trump-to-apologize-for-jan-6

CNN’s Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaUS just finished dead last among 46 countries in media trust — here’s why Mo Brooks tells Jim Acosta he’s not talking to CNN Palm Beach prosecutor says DeSantis could delay hypothetical Trump extradition MORE was booed by a crowd gathered at the southern border during former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE‘s visit there on Wednesday after he asked Trump to apologize for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Will you apologize about Jan. 6?” Acosta shouted to Trump after the former president concluded his speech near a section of border wall.

“No!” several people in the crowd, made up of mostly Republican members of Congress and staffers, shouted back at Acosta. Some in the crowd began to boo the White House reporter-turned-weekend anchor.

After the crowd shouted Acosta down, Trump looked in the anchor’s direction, smirked and gave a thumbs-up.

“At border event with Trump and Abbott I asked Trump if he’s going to apologize for January 6. He did not respond,” Acosta tweeted minutes later. “Crowd of mostly GOP members and staff booed.” At border event with Trump and Abbott I asked Trump if he’s going to apologize for January 6. He did not respond. Crowd of mostly GOP members and staff booed. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2021 .@Acosta gets booed by GOP congressional members after shouting to Trump if he will apologize for January 6th at the conclusion of his speech by the border wall. pic.twitter.com/eJtVIc8gIs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

“We have a sick country in many ways. It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick in the border. And if you don’t have good elections, and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country,” Trump said during a roundtable event before his speech in front of a section of border wall.

Members of the Republican Study Committee, including Chairman Jim Banks (Ind.), joined the former president at the U.S.-Mexico border as the party attempts to rev up its base and run on hard-line immigration policies ahead of the 2020 midterm elections.

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” Banks said in a statement before the trip.

“I do not do interviews with CNN because I do not trust CNN to be honorable or truthful,” Brooks told Acosta. “You guys will lie through your teeth any chance you get.”

