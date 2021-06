🔥🔥🔥🔥#NEW!!!

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM that Fake News will stay far away from!

Jim Jordan asks Dr. David Asher if this was a lab leak or a bio-weapon?

His answer is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/D55Qm519QS

— SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) June 29, 2021