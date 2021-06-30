https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/06/30/report-joe-biden-used-vps-office-to-entertain-hunters-business-associates/

A new report from the Daily Mail reveals that Joe Biden used the vice president’s office in Washington to entertain his son Hunter’s Mexican billionaire business associates, and “even flew with his son to Mexico City on Air Force 2 so Hunter could attend meetings over a ‘flippin gigantic’ deal.”

Hunter Biden, of course, has been the scandal that keeps on giving for Biden. Recent reports have suggested that Joe Biden may have accidentally paid $25,000 for Hunter’s prostitute, and art critics have admitted that Hunter Biden’s artwork is only worth the hundreds of thousands of dollars he’s charging for it because of his name.

Also, Hunter Biden’s attempts to establish a vast global business empire were outlined in emails obtained from a computer he abandoned at a repair shop and eventually was turned over to investigators.

Now the Daily mail is reporting that Joe Biden entertained Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco – Hunter Biden’s business associates – in the vice president’s office in 2014.

And in 2016, when Hunter Biden had arranged to meet Aleman’s son over that “flippin gigantic” deal, Joe Biden flew his son and his partner Jeff Cooper, on Air Force 2 to Mexico City.

The revelations come in photographs and emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the report said, “and suggest Joe’s claim that he never spoke about business with Hunter was false.”

The White House, the report said, declined to respond to questions.

“In the light of shocking documents uncovered by DailyMail.com from the laptop, the president now faces serious questions – not just whether he knew about Hunter’s controversial business dealings, but also whether he was involved in facilitating them himself while vice president,” the report charged.

The report explained Hunter Biden and Cooper, a lawyer who had worked with Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden, were scheming to get involved in many businesses in Mexico and Latin America, using “their relationship with the Mexican billionaire Alemán family whose late patriarch, Miguel Alemán Valdes, served as president of Mexico.”

Cooper suggested the opportunities were “flippin gigantic.”

Hunter Biden “and Cooper sought the help of Valdés’ grandson, airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani, to forge a relationship with the richest man in Latin America, Carlos Slim, in an attempt to cash in on the privatization of the giant state-owned oil company Pemex for Burisma and themselves,” the report said.

At that time, they “managed to get the billionaires Slim, Velasco and Magnani a private ‘meeting’ with then-vice president Joe Biden in the VP’s office,” the report said.

The report charged that Hunter Biden and Cooper also were working “angles” beyond the oil industry, and at one point, “Joe Biden’s brother Jim also tried to cash in on the potential for bumper profits from Mexico’s huge privatization plans, but was apparently late to the party.”

The report confirmed, “In February 2016, Hunter wrote an email to Magnani revealing that in the midst of their Mexican oil deal, his father was flying him and his business partner on Air Force 2 to Mexico City, where he and Cooper would be sitting in on a meeting with the country’s president.”

Joe Biden flew to Mexico on February 25 to 26, 2016 for trade talks with then-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday – I’m attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day,” Hunter wrote to Magnani on February 24, 2016.

The DailyMail.com said it obtained a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive from former Steve Bannon podcast co-host Jack Maxey

Previous reports have revealed the computer files show Hunter Biden used the n-word in his conversations, was hired once to help a tycoon escape a bribery case, and took multiple trips out of Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force Two.

Also, the Washington Examiner revealed how Hunter Biden got some pointed questions from a business associate when that associate was arrested in a fraud case. Hunter Biden’s name apparently was used in the alleged fraud, but he wasn’t charged.

Devon Archer was. He was convicted in 2018 and the case was reversed but in 2020 an appeals court reinstated the conviction.

The report explained Hunter Biden and Archer were business partners and worked for Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm.

That was before both were taking pay from Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that provided scandal fodder for Joe Biden by paying his son $83,000 a month to be on its board – at a time when Joe Biden was responsible for Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Archer was the former college roommate of Christopher Heinz, the stepson of current Biden climate czar John Kerry and the co-founder of the Rosemont Capital private equity firm with Archer, the report said.

After his arrest, Archer wrote Hunter Biden, “Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try to put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our partners asking out here.

“Why would they try to ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these [Asian partners] getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer,” Archer wrote.

Hunter Biden responded, “We aren’t a banana republic buddy. The powerful are targets in this country the more powerful they become. But the truth prevails if you have the stamina and guts and enough love to stay the course.”

At the same time, a report from Just the News cited emails from the laptop as evidence of Hunter Biden’s plans to wrap up a lot of profitable business deals.

The report said the plans being discussed by Hunter Biden and his Rosemont Seneca Partners included targeting the sovereign wealth funds of America’s richest allies, from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

“I’ve been researching sovereign wealth funds lately in hopes of coming up with a plan to add another large manager (multi-billion dollar fund) to RSPI’s platform, without over-relying on the Taft Hartley channel,” Daniel McHale, the RSP Investments managing director, wrote Hunter Biden and a colleague named Eric Schwerin in an email dated Feb. 3, 2014,” the report said.

RSP Investments was the broker arm of the Rosemont Seneca organization.

“I think this would provide us additional near-term cash flow while increasing the odds of landing a large allocation. Also, similar to Taft Hartley funds, it’s a segment of the market where we could have a definable edge,” he said.

Schwerin pointed out that Hunter Biden did not have the necessary financial broker’s license to work directly with those fund groups.

Just the News explained, “The email is one of thousands that lay out the audacious ambition of Hunter Biden and his business colleagues to cash in on the Biden name by approaching foreign countries, governments and businesses even as the younger Biden’s father was Obama’s point man for a significant part of the nation’s foreign policy.”

The report said the emails suggest Hunter Biden wanted a “business empire” and worked at contacting and influencing world leaders for that purpose.

One of the more stunning coups was Hunter Biden’s program of getting paychecks from Burisma while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy for Obama.

It came at a time when Burisma was trying to get rid of a corruption probe being done by Ukraine’s own prosecutor.

The company’s connections to the Biden family proved worthwhile.

In fact, Joe Biden openly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukraine’s president did not fire the country’s top prosecutor, Victor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma for corruption.







A French website reported Shokin later filed a criminal complaint naming Joe Biden and accusing him of committing a “criminal offense” in his campaign to get Shokin fired.

Article by Bob Unruh cross-posted from WND.

