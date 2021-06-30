https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561054-judge-denies-britney-spears-request-to-remove-father-as-her

A judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as her co-conservator, a ruling that came following fierce testimony last week where she detailed her agony under the legal arrangement that was created in 2008.

A Los Angeles Superior Court “denied with prejudice” the singer’s request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, upon the appointment of a financial institution to serve as the sole conservator over her estate, NBC News reported.

A request to remove Jamie Spears had been filed in November 2020 when the singer said through a lawyer that she would not perform again if her father were still involved in the conservatorship, according to Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Spears spoke to a court in public for the first time, alleging a host of abuses she says she has endured for more than a decade under the legal agreement.

The ruling made Wednesday was signed just one week after her testimony in which she said she was forced to take medication, work without any breaks and not allowed to marry or have any more children.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court . “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Jamie Spears filed a petition on Tuesday to investigate his daughters allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

The New York Times has reported that Spears has been trying to petition the court to get her father removed as her conservator for years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

