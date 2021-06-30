https://beckernews.com/donald-trump-responds-to-ny-elections-fiasco-with-epic-statement-just-like-in-the-presidential-election-40023/

Donald Trump has seized upon the New York City mayoral primary race fiasco. The former president has issued a statement to highlight that once again, our elections are failing to instill trust in the electorate.

The 45th president, who was reported as having lost several key swing states by tens of thousands of votes, had the following to say about the NYC election imbroglio.

“Just like in the 2020 Presidential Election, it was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race,” Trump remarked.

“The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won,” he continued. “The Presidential Race was a Scam and a Hoax with numbers and results being found that are massive, shocking, and determinative.”

“Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City,” he added. “It will go on forever.”

“They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful,” he concluded.

The NYC race’s confusion began late Tuesday night when the Board of Elections retracted the initial vote results. It had discovered that the results had been corrupted by test deck data that were never cleared from the voting system.

The New York City BOE admitted the imbroglio in a press release on Tuesday:

“The Board of Elections conducts rigorous and mandatory pre-qualification testing for every election,” the BOE said. “It has been determined that ballot images used for testing were not cleared from the Election Management System (EMS).”

“EMS produces Cast Vote Records (CVR) from ballot images,” the statement continued. “RCV software uses the CVR to produce unofficial results.”

“When the cast vote records were extracted for the first pull of RCV results, it included both test and election night results, producing approximately 135,000 additional records,” the statement added.

“Board staff has removed all test ballot images from the system and will upload election night results, cross-referencing against election night reporting software for verification. The cast vote record will be re-generated and the RCV rounds will be re-tabulated,” the BOE went on.

The numerous election errors throughout 2020 elections highlight the urgent need for elections integrity ahead of the 2022 midterm races. Transparency, accountability and competency are vital to restoring the public trust.

There is a fundamental corruption of America’s democratic processes that is undermining voters’ belief in their election system. Voting machine companies possess an influential role in elections throughout the country, despite their lack of transparency and profit-motives. Voter IDs, hand-marked paper ballots that can be easily verified, and independent audits in contested races, are all methods that can be used to bolster election confidence.

It may be high time that the United States of America go ‘back to basics’ with the bedrock principle of ‘one voter, one vote.’ If not, then we will surely see more chaotic elections like the New York mayoral primary race in the future.

